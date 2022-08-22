Two Arrested Over Alleged Cult Membership In Enugu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two young men, both aged 24, have been arrested by the operatives of the Enugu State Police Command over alleged membership of secret cults and possession of illegal firearms.

Chidera Thompson, 24, of Amadiukwu, Uboji-Ngwo in Udi LGA was weekend arrested for allegedly belonging to the Black Axe confraternity.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said on Monday that Chidera was arrested on 18/08/2022 at about 4.30pm by police operatives of the state command serving at 9th Mile Police Division who acted on credible information.

Ndukwe said items found on him are one locally-fabricated cut-to-size gun, one dagger, two kitchen knives, one hammer and one black beret bearing the insignia of the Black Axe confraternity.

He also announced the arrest of another 24-year-old for belonging to the Junior Vikings Confraternity.

According to the PPRO, “Police operatives of the command serving in Ikirike Police Division in synergy with the neighbourhood watch group, on 16/08/2022 at about 3pm, acted on a distress call and arrested one Onuoha Chidiebere, 24, of Topland, Awkunanaw Enugu.”

Exhibits recovered from him, according to Ndukwe, are one locally-made pistol with three live cartridges.

The PPRO said the suspect confessed to being a member of the Junior Vikings Confraternity ‘where he is known as “Aso Sure Boy” and a retired Point 1 (leader) of the cult group’.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court once ongoing investigations at the Anti-Cultism Squad of the command are concluded,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Abubakar Lawal, called on residents of Enugu State to continue ro provide the command credible information and intelligence to rid the state of criminal elements.