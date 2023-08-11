Two Escape Death As Boat Capsizes In Lagos

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two persons, on Friday, escaped death after they were rescued from the Eko Atlantic ocean in Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the boat conveying the victims capsized around the Eko Hotel and Suites section of the ocean.

The victims whose names were given as Sanu Dewan, age 20 and Seraphin Meto, ago 40 were on a journey from Makoko, Ebute-Meta when the accident happened.

Confirming the incident, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said: “Two males adult were reported to have fallen into the Eko Atlantic ocean when their canoe boat capsized by the Eko Hotel and Suites section of the ocean has been rescued alive.

“The incident which occurred at 09:12 hours on Friday saw the deployment of the Oba Oniru Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service among other State Emergency Responders with support of a private Boat Catheriner crew salvaged the lives of the victims successfully.”

“Both victims are being attended to by appropriate government responders and in stable conditions,” she added.

