Two Police Officers Killed As Gunmen Attack Imo Community

Residents of Ahiara Mbaise scampered for safety on Monday as gunmen attacked the popular Ahiara junction.

The attack left two police officers dead sending fear among residents of the community

In a video seen by our reporter, a police officer could be seen lying lifeless and another in excruciating pain.

Some residents could be seen trying to help the injured police officer.

Confirming the attack, the Imo Police Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said a joint security personnel of the military and police are at the crime scene to track and apprehend the criminals.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives combing the scene of crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two Policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.”

The attack is coming days after gunmen abducted and killed the traditional ruler of Otulu Amumara Autonomous Community in Ezinihitte-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, HRH Eze J B Ochulor on Saturday