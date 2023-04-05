Two Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Policeman By Motorcycle Operators In Lagos

Two suspects have been arrested over the killing of a Police Inspector by some irate motorcycle operators in Lagos State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Wednesday evening.

The Police Inspector was killed on Wednesday afternoon during a clash between police officers and Okada riders at Cele Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

Police Officers of Isolo Division had gone to the area to enforce the existing ban on the use of motorcycles, but came under attack.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the Okada riders after murdering the Police Inspector, made away with three rifles taken from police operatives.

Numbering about 100, they were seen brandishing dangerous weapons, leading to pandemonium in the area.

According to Hundeyin, forty-one motorcycles were impounded by the Police. He warned that any form of attack on Police Officers will no longer be tolerated.

Hundeyin called on Lagosians to remain law abiding as both riders and passengers arrested on prohibited routes will be prosecuted.

“While enforcing the existing ban on the use of motorcycles in parts of Lagos State, Police Officers of Isolo Division came under attack from motorcycle riders at Cele bus-stop, resulting in the death of one Police Inspector & serious injury to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“Two suspects have been arrested while forty-one motorcycles were impounded. The Lagos State Police Command will not be deterred from carrying out its mandate of enforcing duly established laws.

“Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding, as riders and passengers alike arrested on prohibited routes will face the law,” he tweeted via his verified Twitter handle.

It would be recalled that in May 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banned the operations of commercial motorcycles in six Local Government Areas indefinitely.

The six local governments are: Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa. This is in line with the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

In August 2022, the ban was extended to Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu and Mushin as well as in the six Local Council Development Areas under the four Local Government Areas.

Despite the ban, Okada riders have continued to operate illegally in the 10 Local Government Areas, causing all manner of problems for road users.