Two Weeks After Abduction, Terrorists Free 17 Sokoto School Children

Terrorists have released 17 pupils abducted two weeks ago from a Tsangaya school in Gidan Baya in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The pupils were abducted on March 9 from the school where they were learning Qur’an and Islamic knowledge.

A statement on Saturday by the Sokoto State government said the children were rescued by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

There was no report of ransom payment.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Abubakar Bawa said, “The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, has successfully rescued the 17 Tsangaya pupils, abducted by bandits in Gada Local Government about two weeks ago.

“This came to the fore when the military presented the 17 rescued children and a lady to the Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

“Speaking at a brief occasion to receive the rescued victims, Governor Ahmed Aliyu commended the military and the Office of the National Security Adviser for successfully rescuing the abducted children.

“He added that all the rescued children have been subjected to medical examination to ascertain their health condition.

“All the children have been found healthy and are ready to be reunited with their parents,” he added.

The statement further said the governor will donate two bags of grains and N100,000 to each of the rescued abductees.

“I want to use this medium to call on people of the state to continue to support the present administration in its quest to fully secure the state,” Bawa quoted the governor in the statement.