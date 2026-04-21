U.S. Lawmaker Accuses Tinubu’s Minister Of Bribery Plot

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A United States Democratic lawmaker, Kimberly Daniels, has alleged that Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, attempted to bribe a U.S. official in a bid to counter a damning international report calling for his removal.

Daniels, who represents District 14 in the Florida House of Representatives, made the allegation in a video shared on her official Facebook.

In the video, she claimed the alleged inducement was aimed at discrediting findings by the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD), which reportedly indicted Matawalle over insecurity and alleged targeted killings of Christians in parts of Nigeria.

According to her, the attempt was part of an effort to suppress international scrutiny of what she described as “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

“A U.S. elected official was offered money by Nigeria’s minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, to change the narrative of the UN-WCD Christian genocide in Nigeria report,” Daniels stated.

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She further alleged that individuals linked to the minister mounted pressure campaigns following her earlier statements, including attempts to discredit her findings and influence U.S.-based lawmakers.

Daniels claimed that an unnamed American legislator was approached with financial inducement to publicly oppose her position and defend Nigeria’s defence leadership.

She also alleged possession of evidence, including communications, prepared statements, and promotional materials purportedly tied to the minister.

The lawmaker maintained that the alleged effort to divide U.S. officials would fail, insisting that “no amount of pressure” would silence her advocacy on the issue.

Daniels’ claim comes amid mounting pressure on President Bola Tinubu to act on earlier recommendations calling for Matawalle’s removal or redeployment.

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Daniels, who also chairs the UN-WCD and serves as Chairperson of African Affairs in the U.S. Parliament, has been actively campaigning against religious extremism across Africa.

Her report, which was circulated to the United States Secretary of State, member states, and the Nigerian Presidency, suggested that trust in Matawalle had eroded and recommended his removal.

THE WHISTLER reported that the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) had urged Tinubu to consider Daniels’ report, which raised concerns over Matawalle’s continued stay in office.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, April 17, NCAT Convener Marvin Ibe described the recommendations as being in Nigeria’s best interest and warned against ignoring intelligence that could strengthen the country’s fight against terrorism.

Ibe recalled previous allegations linked to Matawalle as the former governor of Zamfara State, including alleged connections with armed groups. Ibe cited videos allegedly containing testimonies from former aides suggesting interactions with bandits, though the claims remain unproven.