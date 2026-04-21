FG Escalating Insecurity By Starving Military Of Funding – ADC

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Federal Government over what it described as the “grossly inadequate” release of funds for military equipment, warning that the development reflects a lack of seriousness in tackling Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the opposition party said it was “appalled” by reports that only about seven percent of the Nigerian Army’s 2025 budget for security equipment had been released.

According to the party, out of the N336.76 billion approved for the purpose, only N16.71 billion was disbursed, while no funds were released for critical logistics such as transport, aviation fuel, and military barracks.

“At a time when Nigeria is battling widespread insecurity, this is not just disturbing, it is indefensible,” the party said. “It is yet another example of a government that talks tough on security but fails to back it up with action.”

The ADC linked the alleged underfunding to the deteriorating security situation across the country, arguing that inadequate resourcing of the military has emboldened insurgent groups.

Advertisement

The party cited the recent abduction of over 400 women and children in Ngoshe, Borno State, reportedly accompanied by a N5 billion ransom demand and a 72-hour ultimatum by Boko Haram, as evidence of what it called the government’s faltering grip on security.

“This is the painful reality of our country today: a country where terrorists feel bold enough to issue deadlines to the state,” Abdullahi said. “When only a fraction of security funds is released and nothing is provided for logistics like mobility and fuel, the result is predictable—a weakened security system.”

The statement further criticised what it described as a “troubling contrast in priorities,” alleging that while the military faces funding shortages, the Federal Government has ensured full funding for the presidential air fleet.

“While military aircraft remain grounded due to a lack of resources, the government continues to prioritise the maintenance of the presidential fleet. This paints a troubling picture of a government more concerned with comfort at the top than safety on the ground,” the statement added.

The ADC maintained that releasing only a fraction of approved security funds undermines the morale and effectiveness of the armed forces.

Advertisement

“You cannot starve our brave men and women in uniform of the tools they need and expect them to defeat a determined and well-armed enemy. This is not just a budgeting failure, it is a failure of leadership,” the party stated.

It warned that the consequences of the alleged funding gaps are evident in the continued vulnerability of communities, disruption of farming activities, and growing insecurity for businesses and citizens.

The party called on the Federal Government to prioritise security funding, ensuring that budgetary allocations are fully and promptly released for equipment, logistics, training, and intelligence.

“Security funding must be treated as a first-line responsibility. Anything less weakens both the morale of our armed forces and the safety of our people,” it said.

The ADC also expressed solidarity with the victims of the Ngoshe abduction and urged the government to act swiftly to secure their release.

“Nigeria does not lack resources. What we lack is the discipline to put those resources where they matter most,” the statement added.