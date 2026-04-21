Two Kano Pilgrims Killed In Road Crash

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The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has mourned the death of two intending pilgrims who lost their lives in a road accident along the Rimin Gado–Kano Road.

The victims, Alkasim Ibrahim Walawa and his mother, Hadiza Garba, were from Walawa village in Kabo Local Government Area of the state.

On Tuesday, the board’s Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Dederi, confirmed the incident and described it as a tragic loss. He noted that the duo died in a fatal crash while travelling between Rimin Gado and Kano city.

Dederi said the deaths were particularly painful as the victims were preparing for a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. He added that Alkasim, 48, is survived by two wives and seven children, while his 73-year-old mother left behind five children.

The board, alongside its management, prayed for Allah’s mercy upon the deceased and asked that they be granted eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. It also extended condolences to the bereaved family, urging them to remain strong during the difficult period.

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In a separate incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the death of a dispatch rider in a road accident at Motorways inward Estate, Alapere, Lagos.

According to LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, an empty NIPCO tanker allegedly travelling at high speed rammed into the rider, causing his immediate death.