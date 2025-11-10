Uche Montana Replies Ned Nwoko On Alleged Drug Supply To Regina

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress Uche Montana has denied allegations linking her to the alleged drug abuse scandal involving fellow actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Senator Nwoko, in a lengthy post on Facebook and X, had accused Regina’s siblings and close friends, including actresses Sonia and Uche Montana, of sabotaging his wife’s rehabilitation process.

The lawmaker had alleged that the group repeatedly defied medical instructions restricting access to Regina during therapy and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for.

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, together with a few of their friends, notably Sonia Uche Montana, among others, constantly defied those instructions. They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for. Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists working with her,” said Nwoko.

But Montana, real name Uche Nwaefuna, refuted her involvement in a statement shared via her Instagram.

She wrote, “My attention has been drawn to a circulating post that appears to link my name to certain claims.

‎

‎

‎“For clarity, I have no involvement or connection to the situation described. This note is simply to set the record straight and protect my peace”.