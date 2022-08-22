Ugwuanyi’s ‘Strategic Plans’ Reason For Enugu’s 2021 WAEC Performance -Commissioner

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s transformational policies in the education sector informed the recent ranking of Enugu State as the state with the highest pass rate among public secondary schools in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination in Nigeria in 2021.

Prof Uche Eze, the state commissioner for education, stated this on Monday in a reaction to the results.

A data released by WAEC and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that Enugu State came first in the ranking of the pass rate among public secondary schools that wrote the examination across the country, recording 93.9 percent.

Enugu was also ranked the second best performing state in Nigeria in the same examination with 92.7 percent, behind Edo State.

The commissioner commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his commitment towards quality education in the state.

Prof Eze said, “The record is a testament to the huge investment made in the education sector by the state.”

The education commissioner said the transformational policies of Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration in the education sector had brought many laurels to Enugu State, adding that Gov Ugwuanyi’s ‘strategic plans in the education sector which are being meticulously implemented led to this wonderful performance among our students’.

Prof Eze also thanked the students, their teachers and management of public secondary schools in the state for their individual and collective contributions towards the success recorded by the state, stressing the need for the legacy to be sustained for the future of education in Enugu State.

In the pass rating, Enugu had 93.9%, Edo, 93.5%, and Benue, 91.7%.

The rating for the best performing state saw Edo come first with 92.8%, Enugu, 92.7%, and Anambra, 92.2%.