UK: 113,000 Citizens Fell Victim To Fraudsters In One Year – Police

The UK Government has disclosed that 113,356 citizens fell victim to fraudsters between April 2022 to March 2023.

This was revealed in a report by the Action Fraud National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit (NECVCU) of the City of London Police dated August.

Since the unit’s establishment in 2018, 349,322 victims have reported fraudulent activities to the department and it has prevented an estimated £2,882,616 from being lost to fraud.

“The unit, which is run by the City of London Police (CoLP) as the national lead force for fraud, has engaged with and supported 113,356 victims of fraud and cybercrime in the last financial year (April 2022 – March 2023),” the unit stated in its official website.

The Director of the NECVCU, Pauline Smith, said fraudulent activities affect the mentality of victims residing in the country’s community.

“We understand that falling victim to fraud or cybercrime can have devastating consequences on victims, and not just financially. It can affect people’s mental health, confidence, relationships with family and friends and cause them to feel ashamed or embarrassed.

“I am incredibly proud of the excellent service the NECVCU provides to victims across the country and the feedback from victims really does highlight the importance of reporting to Action Fraud,” he said.

In the UK, one is suspected to be fraudulent when he or she engages in false representation and failure to disclose information as well as abuse of position.

According to UK Fraud Act 2006, “A person who is guilty of fraud is liable— (a) on summary conviction, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to a fine not exceeding the statutory maximum (or to both); (b) on conviction on indictment, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or to a fine (or to both).”