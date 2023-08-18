‘We Now Trek’ — Lagosians Groan As Danfo Drivers Ignore Sanwo-Olu’s Directive To Slash Fares By 25%

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As a result of the failure of commercial bus drivers in Lagos State to comply with the 25 percent fare reduction announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commuters (passengers) have bemoaned the hike in transport fares in the state and its attendant impact on their daily lives.

As part of measures to reduce the impact of petrol subsidy removal, Sanwo-Olu had on July 31, slashed transport fares on all Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) routes by 50 percent beginning from August 2.

The governor also said that yellow buses, popularly known as ‘Danfo’ will follow suit with a reduction of 25 percent in fare on all routes.

Aside from commuters using BRT buses, the 50 percent fare slash would also be enjoyed by those that use other public transport means operated by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).

“In the course of State Security Council meeting today, we reviewed the current economic situation that we have in the country, especially as it affects our residents in Lagos. We have had extensive consultations with all the stakeholders in our transport sector, both formal and informal. We have come to the conclusion which both the State Government and the stakeholders will be supporting.

“Immediately from Wednesday, all public transport services under the control of LAMATA will be plying all routes across Lagos at 50 per cent fare rebate of the current rate. Route configuration and new fare validation are currently being done ahead of the kick-off of the palliative measures. Commercial operators in informal transport services will be rolling out their fare reduction plan, which is about 25 per cent. They are meeting with themselves on the modality as we speak,” Sanwo-Olu had said.

However, two weeks after the governor made the announcement, most of the commercial bus drivers in the state are yet to comply with the 25 percent fare reduction on all routes, THE WHISTLER can report.

While the BRT buses and other public transport means operated by LAMATA and LAGFERRY have been operating on a 50 percent fare reduction in the past two weeks, the BRT buses do not ply all the routes. And this is taking a huge toll on Lagos commuters as they are still paying almost double what they used to pay as fare charges before the removal of the petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

President Bola Tinubu had on May 29 during his inaugural speech after taking oath of office, announced the removal of petrol subsidy, which led to hike in transport fare across the country.

Commuters Lament

A corps member who identified herself as Vivian, lives in Ikotun, but her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) is at Iyana-Ipaja. Before the petrol subsidy was removed, she used to spend about a thousand Naira daily to and fro her PPA, but it is now between N1,500 and N2,000.

What this means is that Vivian who is paid N33,000 by the Federal Government as her monthly allowance, spends almost all the money on transportation.

“I usually spend like a thousand Naira to my PPA. But now, I spend like N1,500, N2,000 every day, depending on when I leave the house,” she told THE WHISTLER.

With the high transportation cost in Lagos, Vivian lamented that the Federal Government, through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), is yet to review upward the allowance of corps members. She expressed pessimism that it would probably not happen until she finishes her one-year mandatory service to the nation.

The government should do something about this, said Funmi, another commuter. Funmi works in the PWD area of the state but lives around the Toll-Gate area.

She told THE WHISTLER that transport fares along her route have doubled to date since the removal of the petrol subsidy. This, she said, is having a negative impact on her daily life.

“Going to work before, I usually spend N400. But after the (removal of) fuel subsidy, it’s now between N800 and N700, which is not supposed to be,” Funmi said.

Gboye Odebode, who goes to work five times a week from Monday to Friday, spends about N3,000 daily as transport fare, to and fro Agege, where he works, and Ota, Ogun State, where he resides.

“Things have not been easy,” Odebode lamented, adding that he has not seen any changes with regard to fare reduction as announced by Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, most people who cannot afford the current hike in transport fares, have resorted to trekking to cut down costs.

Odebode said: “Before the subsidy was removed, from Toll-Gate to Agege, you spend between N200 and N250. Now, with the removal of fuel subsidy, the transportation (fare) skyrocketed and eventually from Toll-Gate to Agege is in the neighborhood of about N600.”

Another commuter, Jennifer Aribisala, also acknowledged that the transport fare has remained the same, despite the announcement by the governor.

Why We Can’t Reduce Transport Fare Charges – Danfo Drivers

Our correspondent who visited some bus stops, garages and parks, observed that most of the drivers have not complied with the 25 percent fare reduction as announced by Sanwo-Olu. For instance, from Iyana-Ipaja to Toll-Gate is N500, while from Toll-Gate to Ikeja and Oshodi is N700.

Also, from Ayobo to Iyana-Ipaja is N300, while from Berger to Iyana-Ipaja is still N500.

Most of the drivers who spoke with THE WHISTLER listed economic realities, high cost of fuel, and spare parts as the reasons they cannot comply with the 25 percent fare reduction.

A driver who spoke under the condition of anonymity for fear of victimization said that before the subsidy was removed, drivers on his route were charging N200 from Iyana-Ipaja to Ayobo, but it is now N300, because of the subsidy removal. He insisted that he will not comply with the N25 percent reduction, because it is not in the best interest of drivers.

Although he informed that Agberos (Ticketing Task Force) on his route have reduced the price of their ticket by N200 from N800, it is still not enough for the drivers to comply with the 25 percent fare reduction.

According to him, until petrol pump price comes down, he will not comply.

“What the government is saying is just like flogging a dead horse,” he said. “Let’s hit the nail on the head.”

Another driver who also did not want his name mentioned, attributed low passenger turnout as one of the reasons the drivers cannot lower the transport fare charges.

He said: “They’re asking us to reduce our fare, but they’re not asking spare parts sellers to reduce cost of (motor) parts. It will not work.”

A driver who identified himself simply as Dele, said that complying with the 25 fare reduction would have negative impact on driver’s.

“We can’t reduce it, because it will affect us. Aside fuel, the price of oil is increasing. We were buying plug N150 before, now it’s N350. For oil, we were buying four litres (for) N3,500, but now it’s N10,000,” Dele told THE WHISTLER.

Dolapo, another driver who plies Ikotun- Ipaja route, lamented that the hike in pump price has affected his daily income so much, adding that he has parents and siblings to take care of.

He explained that there is no need for the state government to ask the drivers to reduce fare charges looking critically at the current situation of things in the country.

Also speaking with THE WHISTLER, a driver who gave his name as Bamidele, reiterated the need for the government to reduce petrol pump price, noting that the hike in the price of the product is a big problem.

However, a driver, Jide Mesalo, who spoke to THE WHISTLER at the Ayobo park said before the petrol subsidy was removed, the drivers were charging between N400 and N500, but following the directive from the park authority, the drivers cannot charge more than N300 to Ayobo.

He acknowledged that the park authority has also reduced the money for tickets at the park.

At the Iyana Oba park, a driver, Jonathan, said that he has complied with the 25 percent fare reduction.

Jonathan, however, lamented that for each trip, he makes N11,000, but out of this amount, he will settle Agberos with about N4,000, and after buying fuel, what will be left will not be more than N2,500.

“Yes, we’ve complied. That’s why we’re charging N500,” Jonathan said. “We’re running at a loss, but we don’t know what to do. The money that the Agberos reduced on ticket is just N100.”

Transport Ministry Inspects Garages

Following a series of complaints received by the state Ministry of Transportation that some public transport operators did not totally comply with the pronouncement of Sanwo-Olu, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, and his team conducted inspections at selected parks and garages recently to assess the level of compliance.

While briefing the transport unions at Agege, Iyana-Ipaja and Ikeja parks and garages, the Permanent Secretary noted that between 60 and 80 percent compliance has already been achieved.

Represented by Engr. Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, Toriola had assured that the Ministry would continue its sensitization efforts to ensure full compliance

The Permanent Secretary also reiterated the need for yellow buses to comply in line with the announcement by the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, of a reduction in the union park tickets for drivers from N800 to N600, urging them to ensure reflection of this on their fare charges.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, proved abortive as he did not respond to calls put across to him.