UK Police Slam Bribery Charges On Former Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister Alison Madueke

A former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke has been slammed with bribery charges by the British police.

The UK police on Tuesday said they suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

Madueke had served as minister during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, from 2010 to 2015.

She was the president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Speaking about the charges, Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, said, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

The NCA, said Alison-Madueke was accused of benefitting from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Reuters reported that the charges against her also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.

A Federal High Court, Abuja, had in October last year issued an arrest warrant against the former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon granted the request, after counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Farouk Abdullah, made an oral application.

The suspended EFCC Chairman, Abdultasheed Bawa had in the April 2021 edition of the agency’s in-house magazine, disclosed that the anti-corruption commission recovered $153m dollars from Alison-Madueke.

Bawa said the agency also recovered the final forfeiture of over 80 property in Nigeria valued at about $80 million from the former minister, who has been living in the UK since leaving office some years ago.

The ex-EFCC boss said he would want the former minister to face trial in Nigeria.