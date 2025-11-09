UK Sends Troops, Equipment To Belgium After Suspected Russian Drone Breach

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The UK government has deployed military personnel and equipment to Belgium to strengthen its defences following a series of drone incursions into Belgian airspace, suspected to have been carried out by Russia.

Britain’s Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, confirmed the move on Sunday, saying the assistance came at the request of Belgium’s military leadership earlier in the week.

“Our kit and personnel are already being deployed,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, adding that Defence Secretary John Healey approved the decision in coordination with NATO partners.

Belgium’s main international hub, Zaventem Airport, was forced to shut down temporarily on Thursday night after drones were spotted near the facility, disrupting operations and forcing dozens of flight cancellations and diversions.

About 3,000 Brussels Airlines passengers were affected, with the carrier citing “considerable costs” due to the disruption.

Additional sightings were reported near a Belgian military base and other strategic sites, raising fears of foreign interference. While officials have not confirmed Russia’s involvement, both Sir Richard and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the incursions as possibly linked to Russia.

Advertisement

Belgium’s Defence Minister, Theo Francken, acknowledged the growing concern, noting that what was initially seen as an isolated national problem had “become a serious threat affecting civilian infrastructure across multiple European countries.”

Germany also announced that it would assist Belgium with anti-drone systems following Belgium’s request for help.

Sir Richard described Russia as “the most pressing threat right now to Europe,” warning that Russia’s actions extend beyond Ukraine into acts of sabotage and hybrid warfare targeting Western states.

“The illegal invasion of Ukraine has shown the barbaric nature of Russia’s war efforts. We’ve seen sabotage and killings on UK soil, and that’s where we need to strengthen ourselves,” he said.

The UK’s Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge welcomed the assistance to Belgium but criticized the government for what he called a “slow” approach to increasing defence spending.

Advertisement

The government has pledged to raise spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027, with a goal of reaching 3% in the next parliament. Sir Richard, however, said the current funding was “more than I’ve ever known in my career.”

The suspected drone incursions come amid tensions across Europe, with recent airspace violations reported in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Although the Kremlin has denied involvement, officials believe the timing may be linked to European Union discussions on using frozen Russian assets, worth an estimated €140bn, to support Ukraine.

The UK has also recently sent RAF Typhoon jets to participate in NATO air defence missions over Poland as part of efforts to bolster the alliance’s eastern flank against Russian incursions.