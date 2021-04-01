Umahi’s Aide Resigns, Says Governor ‘Meddling Into Family Affairs’

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Chief Ogbonnia Oko Enyim, the special assistant to the governor of Ebonyi State on Schools Monitoring, Wednesday, resigned his appointment, citing the governor’s ‘meddling into the affairs of his family’ as his sole reason.

In the resignation letter dated March 30, 2021, Chief Enyim anchored his reason on Gov Umahi’s choice of dealing with his sister, thus sidelining him as the first son, during the burial of his father.

A part of the letter reads, “Your Excellency, Sir, your current disposition towards me has made me realise that I have no place any longer in your government. Your preference for my younger sister over me for reasons best known to you has compelled me to take this decision in order to avoid rancour and acrimony.

“Your Excellency, against every known tradition and good conscience, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the first son to organise a befitting burial for my father in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes, is not acceptable. I hereby resign my appointment as SA under your administration with immediate effect. Kindly accept the assurances of my warmest regards.”

Chief Enyim, until his resignation, was in charge of schools monitoring in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.