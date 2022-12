UniAbuja Researchers Get N1 Billion Grants – VC

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The University of Abuja, on Friday, said that its researchers had won a total of N1 billion in grants, following publications in first-class journals across the world.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, disclosed this during the university’s Authors and Researchers’ Recognition and Award ceremony, organised by the Centre for Sponsored Projects (CSP).

Na’Allah, while presenting the awards to seven researchers, said that the 2022 grants were more than what the university’s researchers got in previous years.

Five out of the seven award winners were under the gold category, while two were for silver and bronze categories respectively.

The vice-chancellor urged those leading in research to share their experiences with other, while reiterating that Nigeria cannot develop without investing in research.

“If you are a kind of person who has gotten quite a lot, when somebody is developing, please offer to read through the proposal.

“Let every department try the idea of developing committees to do seminars on grants or invite people from other universities to come and give seminars.

“If you need my help as vice-chancellor, I will be ready to support. Let it be done at faculty level; let there be competition; that is the way it is.

“In 2022, University of Abuja made N1 billion grants. Last year, it was N300 million and it has increased this year.

“I am very proud of you and I’m ready to let the world know this. I also want to give them another promise that next year, it is going to be more than this,” he said.

Director of CSP, Prof. Obiageli Nnodu, said that the criteria for the awards included: papers published in peer reviewed indexed journals, with impact factor in 2022.

According to her, the award categories are Publication-Gold Badge, Publications-Silver Badge and Publication-Bronze Badge.