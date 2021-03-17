UniAbuja VC Presents N2.2m Cheque To 8 Students As Research Grants

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, presented a cheque of N2.2 million to eight undergraduate students to further boost their research aspirations.

UniAbuja disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The beneficiaries from the university’s Faculty of Agriculture, Veterinary Medicine, Department of Computer Science, and College of Health Sciences, were said to have tendered proposals that were okayed by relevant authorities.

In his remark, Na’Allah said his goal was to transform the tertiary institution in such a way that it produces nation builders.

“We are ready as a University to build this nation. Our goal in the University is to provide good leadership to the Nigerian university system, we have to lead the way,” he said.

On his part, the Director, Centre for Undergraduate Research, Dr. Taibat Atoyebi, lauded the students and added that “their proposals were reviewed by the consultative forum of the Centre which consisted of lecturers from every faculty of the University.”