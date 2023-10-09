OPINION: Daily Trust Got It Wrong On Uniabuja

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading story published in the Daily Trust edition of Friday 6th October 2023 titled “Gunmen attempt to abduct female student from Uniabuja hostel.”

We wish to state categorically that no such incident occurred at all in our esteemed institution.

To state that the main campus was INVADED by ‘gunmen suspected to be kidnappers,’ is not only irresponsible but absolutely false. How can this be possible when the University mounts a twenty-four-hour surveillance throughout the campus? As far as we are concerned, if there is anyone carrying guns on our campus, they are men of the Nigerian Police force, campus security personnel as well as other official security agencies.

Our students are also not living in fear as falsely claimed in this story, because they have been going about their normal academic businesses and enjoying the convivial atmosphere of our campus. Recall that the University held its 27th convocation ceremony Saturday 7th October 2023, which was massively attended by government officials, students, graduands, and parents, among others.

It is evident that the reporter of this story failed to adhere to the basic principles of responsible journalism and simply relied on unverified sources to feed the public with sensational and fake news.

Though our side of the story was sought by the reporter, due diligence was not done in the presentation of our facts as it turned out that the medium simply called just to put it on record that he made an attempt to fulfil the principle of fairness in journalism.

It is important to understand that accurate reporting is a hallmark of responsible journalism, and publishing such a damagingly false story about a university that takes the security of its students and staff very seriously is to say the least the height of irresponsible journalism.

– Dr Habib Yakoob is the Acting Director, Information and University Relations

