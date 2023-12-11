Unilag’s Musa Lateef Wins ‘Scrabble In The Jungle’ Competition

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

It was a true test of psychological endurance and mental strength in the second season of Scrabble In The Jungle! -The Gen Z Edition as Musa Lateef, a University of Lagos student won the title after 32 rounds of the game.

The 200-level Bio-chemical Engineering student deployed grit and word skills and at times, unusual strategy to keep his score above other highly-worded rivals as he was crowned the “King of the Jungle” with a cumulative of 654 points.

The “Word -bank” exhumed confidence even when he was pushed to the final round by his closest opponent Wasiu Hassan whose defeat in the last round saw him drop to the third on the log with 19 wins and a cumulative of 862 points.

He was decorated with a symbolic ‘King of the jungle’ shirt by former World Champion Wellington Jighere and President Scrabble Las Vegas Dr Musa Olasupo at the closing ceremony.

“It was a tough one! Having won Day 2 as ‘The Champ’, I was shocked when I started the third day with a defeat to Kareem Jamiu. I was like, is this how the day is going to be?” queried the 3rd best youth player in Africa who doesn’t take a meal during a tournament.

“But, as my luck would have it, in my second game, I played a non-word which my opponent failed to challenge, so I used it to earn my first win. It was a very tough tournament, but in the end, it was at the very last game I secured my victory.”

Current African Youth champion David Ojih would profit from Hassan’s fall as he climbed to second position with 20 wins after he defeated fourth-placed Kareem Jamiu in the last round.

Lateef, Ojih, Hassan, and Jamiu received N300,000, N220,000, N150,000, and N80,000, respectively, while fifth-placed Emmanuel Enyi earned N50,000 for his efforts.

Muyiwa Mosope won the prize for the Best Behaved Housemate after the 3-day tournament.

Other participants who featured at the boot camp were Akeem Ogundokun, Priscilla Akhabue, Oghenekaro Onakpogbe, and Ola Joy.

President of Scrabble Las Vegas Dr. Musa Olasupo, in his closing remarks, said, “The journey is a little bit stiff, but we are happy that we are making progress.

“Our vision for Scrabble In The Jungle! is to replicate the big brand like the Big Brother Nigeria where we can bring in the best of scrabble players in Nigeria under one enclosure and get viewers’ participation where players will be up for eviction and maybe build a support base for scrabble.

“For us in Scrabble Las Vegas, that’s our vision which we are committed to.

Meanwhile, enthusiasts, fans, and followers gave high recommendations to the organisation of the tournament, which lived up to expectations with quality play, ambience, and entertainment.