Northern Reps Caucus Condemns Tudun Biri Bomb Blast

Members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives have condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent bomb blast in Tudun Biri community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was expressed in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday in Abuja by Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Chairman of the Caucus.

While commending the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their patriotic efforts to combat the upsurge in insurgency, it however decried “the various attacks by bandits and other criminal elements,” across the country.

The Caucus resolved to pay a condolence visit on Monday, November 11, to “commiserate with the government and the leaders of Tudun Biri Community and to show solidarity with the survivors of the unfortunate incident.”

The visit aimed to secure first-hand insights into what actually transpired and enable the Caucus to gather useful information with a view to forestalling future occurrences.

The Caucus “pledged to follow up with the Federal Government to ensure appropriate compensations for the victims and the community, as promised by the federal government.”

It noted that it will provide the legal framework for the compensation, and also ensure that families of those who were killed are adequately included in the compensation scheme.

“The Caucus appeals to the affected community and its leaders to remain calm and law-abiding, while thanking the Government and Governor of Kaduna state for fulfilling their responsibility of protecting law and order in the state.

The Caucus “announced a monetary donation of 45 Million Naira in cash from Mr. Speaker and that of the Northern Regional Caucus of the Federal House of Representatives.

“This donation is intended to support various developmental projects, including the provision of healthcare facilities, blocks of classrooms, water boreholes, and a community town hall worth 350 million Naira, to aid the Federal Government’s efforts in rebuilding the community.”