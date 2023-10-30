JAMB Releases Investigative Report On UNILAG’s Alleged Denial Of Admission For 2,000 Candidates

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has disclosed the result of investigation on the alleged admission denial of 2000 candidates by the University of Lagos, (UNILAG).

Recall that a media report had alleged that some admission applicants were being denied admission in the school because of JAMB’s failure to upload WAEC results of the candidates on the portal.

JAMB had promised to investigate the matter and ensure that candidates who are qualified and had uploaded their result at the right time, will not be denied admission.

The Board in its Weekly Bulletin made available to journalists on Monday, stated that JAMB and the school had set up a joint committee to review the complaints of the candidates.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board had earlier promised to investigate this matter of the denial of admission by the university and as a responsible and responsive agency, it has carried out the necessary investigations, in which it had involved all the relevant stakeholders in the process, including the university and some of the candidates affected.

“It is worthy of note that the University of Lagos fixed 13th August, 2023, as the cut-off date for the upload of O’level results on the JAMB portal to enable those found eligible and who had met the deadline to be considered.

“The University of Lagos was however gracious enough to download the data on O’level results on 17th August, 2023 as against the 13th earlier announced.

“This was to accommodate candidates whose upload could have been affected by the time lag. The Board is also aware that some candidates had claimed to have uploaded their O’level results before the cut-off date and were still denied admission.

“Some of such candidates had utilized the ticketing platform provided while others raised complaints to the University directly,” it said.

It noted that after the scrutiny of the system, the Board was able to prove that some of the candidates were right in their submission.

“All the records of transactions with the board have a timestamp as all transactions are tracked. This has been made available to the UNILAG, particularly that of the upload of O’Levels for candidates, who made the institutions their first choice.

“Guided by the document, the school has now decided to consider any candidate, who has met the eligibility criteria,” it said.

It however advised all candidates who had uploaded their O’level results after the cut-off date of 13th August, 2023 that they stand no chance of being admitted as the university had also set that as a criterion for the admissions.

“Another important criterion by the university was that the requisite O’level qualification must be obtained in one sitting.

“By this development, the Board strongly believes that the public and candidates concerned in this reported issue will believe that justice, on the part of the Board as promised, has been done,” it said.

The Board assured all stakeholders of fairness and equity, adding that it will continue with its enormous and credible efforts to significantly transform the entire admission landscape of the nation.