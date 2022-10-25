Union Bank Fixes October 31 To Settle Shareholders After Titan Trust Bank Acquisition

Economy
By Ukpe Philip

Nigeria’s second oldest bank, Union Bank of Nigeria has notified its shareholders of a Mandatory Takeover Offer of their shares by Titan Trust Bank Limited.

Union Bank said Titan Trust has received regulatory approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission for the takeover.

Titan Trust is backed by a former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Tunde Lemo.

In June, the lender issued a notification on the completion of the transaction by TGI Group, parent of TTB.

Consequently, ten of the thirteen members of Union Bank’s board have left.

Union Bank had sold its UK subsidiary to another investor, Fidelity Bank.

Union Bank told investors in the notice that there will be a “Mandatory Takeover Offer for 1,927,532,558 (one billion, nine hundred and twenty-seven million, five hundred and thirty-two thousand, five hundred and fifty-eight) ordinary shares of 50 (fifty) Kobo each in the Bank represents 6.59 per cent of the shareholding of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.”

It said the MTO is priced at N7.00 (seven Naira) per ordinary share; being the price at which the Block Trade was executed.

Union Bank said, “The Qualification Date for the MTO is 5.00pm on Monday 31st October, 2022 – which is the date on which the names of shareholders must be in the Register of Members and is the settlement date for trades that are executed on Wednesday 26th October, 2022.

“For clarity, all trades must be executed by Wednesday 26th October, 2022 in order to qualify to participate in the MTO, and only shareholders whose names are in the Register of Members on 31st October, 2022 will be able to participate in the MTO.”

