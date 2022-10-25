Terror Threat: Former DSS Director, Ejiofor Warns Politicians Against Making Divisive, Inciteful Statements

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In the wake of a terror threat in Abuja revealed by the United States (US) Embassy, a former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor has partly blamed politicians for fuelling the situation.

Advertisement

Ejiofor was featured on Arise Television programme, News Night on Monday, monitored by THE WHISTLER.

The former director while reacting to the US terror threat claimed that the actions and inactions of aspiring candidates for the 2023 presidential election played a huge role in originating such intelligence.

According to him, “politicians are the people causing the problems” and there is a need for “government and politicians to mind what they say”.

He added, “They should be conscious of what they say, avoid divisive, inflammatory and inciting statements. They should be guarded and that is why the INEC has also summoned politicians to remind them of the peace pact that they already signed and the need for them to play by the rules because the politicians are the people causing the problems.

“They inflame passion. They say divisive things and bring up issues that divide the country, and it is based on this threat that the US is making its analysis even though there has been an exchange of intelligence between the Nigerian government and the US government.”

Advertisement

On the role of a collective responsibility geared towards a safe country, Ejiofor pleaded with Nigerians not to leave the job of security to the relevant authorities alone but rather “be ready to offer information, be on the alert and be vigilant.”

Ejiofor who noted that the country cannot take such a threat from an external party for granted urged security agencies on the need to “up their game” regardless of daunting challenges.

The US had issued an advisory to its citizens living in Nigeria and residents of Abuja to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

The advisory followed a threat to attack the government’s infrastructure, schools and other public places in the capital city.

Similarly, the United Kingdom and Canadian governments had advised its citizen to avoid non-essential travels to Abuja over the increased threat of terrorist attacks.

However, the police force has assured Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm and vowed to re-strategise.

The assurance of the police comes four days after it rejigged its formation by deploying 58 newly promoted senior officers across its commands.