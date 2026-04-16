Terrorists Planning Large-Scale Attack On Abuja Airport, Prison—Customs

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Nigerian security agencies have been placed on high alert following intelligence reports of a planned coordinated attack by suspected Islamist militants on key facilities in the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring Niger State.

An internal memo dated April 13, 2026, from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), reportedly obtained by the Associated Press, warns that sleeper cells linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram are targeting the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, a prison facility in Abuja, and a military detention centre in Niger State.

According to the document, the suspected objective of the attackers is to release detained militants while inflicting significant damage on critical aviation infrastructure. “Their intention is to release detained terrorists and inflict significant damage on critical aviation infrastructure,” the memo stated.

The development has raised concerns due to similarities with the July 2022 attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, where heavily armed ISWAP operatives stormed the facility and freed 879 inmates, including dozens of the group’s members.

The memo also draws what it describes as a “concerning correlation” between the alleged plot and recent attacks on aviation facilities in neighbouring Niger Republic.

In January 2026, Islamist fighters targeted an air force base near Niamey airport, wounding soldiers and damaging aircraft. The document suggests that such incidents may indicate an attempt by militants to replicate similar attack patterns within the country, underscoring the growing cross-border coordination among jihadist groups operating in the Sahel region.

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The security alert comes barely a week after the United States Department of State updated its travel advisory for Nigeria on April 8, 2026.

A senior NCS official, quoted by the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said security forces have been placed on alert to prevent any attack.

“The military and paramilitary forces are all on high alert and ready to forestall the attack,” the official said.

Security presence has reportedly been increased around key installations, including the Abuja airport, correctional facilities and military locations.

However, the Nigeria Customs Service has distanced itself from the memo, describing the circulating document as “purported,” while its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, said he was not aware of it when contacted.

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As of press time, there has been no official confirmation from the military or the police of any imminent attack.

The development comes amid ongoing security concerns in parts of the country linked to the activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP, as well as other forms of violence in the North-West and North-Central regions.