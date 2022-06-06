Unknown Men Burn BUA Truck At Nsukka

Unknown men, Monday morning, burnt a trailer belonging to the BUA Group at the Beach junction, Nsukka, Enugu State.

The scene of the incident is about 200 metres from the Nsukka campus of the University of Nigeria.

An eye witness told THE WHISTLER that, “It happened very early in the morning. The perpetrators ordered the driver and his conductor to vacate the truck before setting it ablaze.”

A resident of the area said, “We thought it was a dynamite that exploded. The bang was too much. It shook the foundations of buildings around here.”

Our correspondent gathered that some men had last night threatened some local vigilantes guarding the area that something bad would happened around the area Monday morning.

One John was heard saying, “We didn’t know it was this terrible. We would have caught them.”

As at the time of filing this report, the truck, fully loaded with cement, was still burning.

“If it were PMS, it would have been more terrible. The shops here would have burnt. That is why many of the bags of cement are not affected,” one of the observers said.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police and some members of the community’s neighbourhood watch were seen guarding the area while a crowd of residents discussed the mayhem.

Mondays are being observed as sit-at-home in most South-East states as declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra to press home the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial over alleged treason, running a proscribed group and jumping bail. IPOB since cancelled the order, but crimes have escalated on Mondays, forcing people to stay at home.