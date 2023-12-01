BUA Boss, Rabiu Declines Tinubu’s Appointment As Member Of APC Finance Committee

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has declined his appointment to a standing committee of the All Progressives Congress on Finance.

The Group made the disclosure on Friday in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER where it acknowledged that Rabiu was appointed to a standing committee of the APC.

The decision has been largely criticized as some experts believe being partisan will give BUA undue advantage over competitors in the cement and food industries.

BUA said, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the APC for considering our chairman for such a distinguished role. This acknowledgment reflects the recognition of his commitment, and that of BUA Group, to economic prosperity and the development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“However, it is important to note that our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu and BUA Group have consistently adopted an apolitical stance over the years. This approach is integral to the nature of our business and aligns with Mr. Rabiu’s focus on fostering economic growth through BUA Group’s initiatives and philanthropic efforts through ASR Africa.

“Mr. Rabiu has decided to graciously decline the nomination/appointment. This decision is made in light of the fact that he was not previously consulted regarding his inclusion in the list and his inability to commit time due to his demanding schedule.

“Our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is a firm believer in leveraging business acumen and philanthropic activities to drive development and positive societal change, independent of political participation.”

The Group said Rabiu’s primary contributions to Nigeria’s advancement would continue through strategic investments in the economy and philanthropy, rather than through political affiliations or roles.