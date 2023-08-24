UNN Evicts Corps Members For Exposing Dilapidated Quarters Online

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Corps members serving at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who are given accommodation at the Zik’s Flats of the institution, have been evicted from the flats, THE WHISTLER gathered on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Their offence, a source said, was because they posted the decayed state of their quarters on the social media.

According to the source, who demanded not to be mentioned, “I can estimate their number around forty and above. The flats are no more being used by the students because they are dilapidated.

“UNN then used two blocks of the flats as corps members’ lodge for many years. Grasses overgrew the place, but they still lived their until the recent development.

“They were sacked because they posted the rot in their hostels online. I don’t know where they are currently living, but I guess they rented houses outside the campus.”

A corps member told our correspondent that, “We have gone our ways. We lived under threats of rodents, armed robbers and absence of light. We were at the liberty of mosquitoes. Many years of the negligence made one of us post it online. That was how we were sacked.”

Advertisement

One of the drivers operating from the place, Ejiofor, said, “The corps members lived without power since March this year. The line had faults, and the corps members reacted after pains of endurance. It was the online posting of their situation that led to their eviction.

“I recall that some hoodlums who were removing roofs of the buildings were once or twice caught by the corps members and handed over to the university security.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Zik’s Flats are composed of twenty sets of blocks with twelve rooms each. Only two blocks hitherto occupied by the corps members are habitable. However about two corp members are still living there, ‘but may vacate any time’, a source said.