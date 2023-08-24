JUST IN: Many Feared Dead As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja

A two-storey building located in Garki, Abuja has collapsed with many of the occupants feared dead.

The building was said to have collapsed during a heavy downpour in the early hours of Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Ikharo Attah, a former aide to the immediate past Minister of the FCT, said that 37 people have been rescued alive from the collapse.

He wrote, “Two-storey Plaza collapsed in Abuja at Lagos Street, Garki village area of Garki District

“So far 37 persons have so far been evacuated to Hospital, Two ‘Fatally injured’. Others reportedly still trapped

“Rescue team and others are on ground. Rescue operations on but slowly due to ongoing rain.

“They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble.”