UPDATED: British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Appreciates UK Support For ‘Vision Of Change’ After Dropping Out Of PM Race

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Kemi Badenoch

Former Minister of Equalities and British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, has been voted out of the race for the Prime Minister position.

Badenoch lost out on Tuesday after the “>4th ballot of parliamentarians was announced by the Conservative party leadership.

She had 59 votes after scaling through the first to third rounds.

The vote she garnered were lower than the remaining three contenders.

Former Chief Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, is firmly on top of others with 118 votes.

RELATED
Nigeria

INSECURITY: Weeks After Buhari’s Convoy Attack, Katsina Gov Admits FG Has Failed

Education

ASUU Strike: University Students To Join NLC Nationwide Protest

Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss are trailing behind Sunak with 92 and 86 votes.

The successor of UK prime minister Boris Johnson would be known on September 5.

Reacting to the development, Badenoch appreciated relevant stakeholders who backed her vision for change.

She tweeted: “I’m grateful to my colleagues and the party members who have supported me.

“This campaign began less than two weeks ago. What we’ve achieved demonstrates the level of support for our vision of change for our country and for the Conservative Party. Thank you.”

You might also like

INSECURITY: Weeks After Buhari’s Convoy Attack, Katsina Gov Admits FG Has Failed

Enugu: Ohanaeze Condemns Abduction Of 15 Persons As Police Deny Knowledge

FRSC: Boboye Oyeyemi Retires After 8 Years As Corps Marshal

Ebube-Agu Operatives Allegedly Kill Seven Wedding Guests In Imo

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.