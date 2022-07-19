UPDATED: British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Appreciates UK Support For ‘Vision Of Change’ After Dropping Out Of PM Race

Former Minister of Equalities and British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, has been voted out of the race for the Prime Minister position.

Badenoch lost out on Tuesday after the “>4th ballot of parliamentarians was announced by the Conservative party leadership.

She had 59 votes after scaling through the first to third rounds.

The vote she garnered were lower than the remaining three contenders.

Former Chief Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, is firmly on top of others with 118 votes.

Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss are trailing behind Sunak with 92 and 86 votes.

The successor of UK prime minister Boris Johnson would be known on September 5.

Reacting to the development, Badenoch appreciated relevant stakeholders who backed her vision for change.

She tweeted: “I’m grateful to my colleagues and the party members who have supported me.

“This campaign began less than two weeks ago. What we’ve achieved demonstrates the level of support for our vision of change for our country and for the Conservative Party. Thank you.”