INSECURITY: Weeks After Buhari’s Convoy Attack, Katsina Gov Admits FG Has Failed

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has blamed the failure of government and security agencies for the lingering insecurity in Nigeria.

Masari said this in an interview published by BBC Hausa on Tuesday.

“Security officials and we the government are who the people rely on to protect them, and we have failed in doing so,” he said.

“But if you take a look at the cause of the failure, a lot of security operatives have been killed. Not up to two weeks ago a commissioner of police lost his life; an inspector lost his life; soldiers have been killed, officers have lost their lives in their efforts to tackle insecurity.

“Insecurity has not just affected Katsina state only, it has affected almost every state in Nigeria and also some of our neighbours like Niger, Mali is also battling this issue.

“There has been improvement unlike before, but we haven’t reached where we want to and we are praying to God we will overcome and tackle the issue of insecurity before handing over to the next administration.”

It is worthwhile to note that Katsina is one of the states with rising cases of banditry.

THE WHISTLER reported how an advanced convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked on the 5th of July, ahead of his visit to the state for Sallah celebrations.