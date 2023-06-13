UPDATED: Hilda Baci Loses 7hrs As Guinness World Records Certifies Her As ‘Longest Cooking Marathon’ Holder

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has been declared the latest world record holder for the “longest cooking marathon (individual)” by the Guinness World Records.

This was revealed by Guinness World Records on Tuesday via its Twitter page after all the footage of Baci’s ‘Cook-A-Thon’ was reviewed.

The organization stated that 7 hours were deducted from Hilda’s 100-hour cooking marathon record after she mistakenly took “extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

Announcing her certification, GWR wrote, “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual)

“Watch the video to find out the official time we’ve awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below”

The Organisation, however, lauded Hilda for being well-prepared for the event by creating a 35-item menu “as a guide” for every meal that she would cook.

GWR further revealed that Hilda’s cook-a-thon project made waves leading to the crash of its website for two days as many of her fans visited their site.

“Hilda’s record attempt took the world of social media by storm, with millions in Nigeria and beyond following her progress via an Instagram live stream.

“Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans,” GWR said.

But reacting to her certification, Hilda took to her verified Instagram page to say, “God Did !!!! @guinnessworldrecords.”

In another post on Twitter, she wrote: “This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much.”

Hilda began her ‘Cook-A-Thon’ project on Thursday, May 11, and continued through May 15, 2023, cooking over 100 pots of food during the period of her Four-days cooking.

The previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.