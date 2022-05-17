UPDATED: Many Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Sabon Gari, Kano

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
An explosion has been reported in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State on Tuesday.

The incident although still sketchy has reportedly caused the death of an unspecified number of people in the area.

A video emerging on the internet showed people scampering for safety while two individuals were sighted on the floor — One with his stomach organs out while the other had one of his legs shattered.

Also, THE WHISTLER observed from at least five emerging videos that the explosion may have taken place around a yet-to-be identified Nursery and Primary school in the area.

Many school children have reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries.

