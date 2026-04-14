Wike A Hard-Nosed Businessman, Deep Thinker — Tinubu

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President Bola Tinubu has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as a “hard-nosed businessman” and “deep thinker,” crediting him for facilitating the partnership between HyperCity and Carrefour.

Tinubu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, made the remarks on Tuesday at the formal collaboration and franchise signing event between HyperCity and Carrefour held at Transcorp Hilton.

Commending Wike’s role in securing the deal, the President noted that the minister is not known to enter partnerships lightly, adding that those who have attempted to obtain permits through various channels can attest to his thorough approach.

“I know him to be a hard-nosed businessman, a deep thinker, someone who doesn’t just jump into any partnership for the sake of jumping into a partnership. You can ask those who have tried in different ways to get permits.

“Let’s leave politics out of it for now. I commend you (Wike) for changing the landscape of Abuja and this is just yet another feather to your cap,” Tinubu said.

THE WHISTLER reports that the agreement between HyperCity and Carrefour is aimed at combining the global retailer’s brand strength with the Nigerian company’s local footprint to transform the country’s retail landscape.

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HyperCity is a premier retail chain offering groceries, household products, electronics and personal care items, with notable locations including a store at Slaughter Roundabout in Port Harcourt.

Carrefour, on the other hand, is a French multinational retail and wholesaling corporation headquartered in Massy, France. It is a pioneer of the hypermarket concept operating over 14,000 stores across more than 40 countries.

As the second-largest retailer globally by revenue, it offers a wide range of food and non-food products. It also operates globally through franchise partners such as Majid Al Futtaim across Africa and the Middle East.

Speaking further at the event, Tinubu congratulated both companies, describing the deal as a strong signal of confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential and business environment.

“Your decision… to ride your strengths, your brands and your vision on Nigerian soil is a testament to the fact that Nigeria remains without question the premier destination for investments and enterprise on the African continent,” he said.

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He also described the partners as “very smart people,” noting that their entry into Nigeria followed careful consideration of the country’s population, market size and growth potential.

“Smart because business or going into a country, a continent, takes a lot of wisdom, takes a lot of research, takes a lot of deep thinking and what they have done is to research into Nigeria.

“They didn’t just jump in, they looked at the population, they looked at the size, they looked at the potential and thought Nigeria was the place to go. I commend them,” Tinubu said.

According to the President, the partnership is expected to deliver world-class retail experiences, create thousands of jobs and deepen Nigeria’s integration into global supply chains.

“That is not a small thing, that is transformational. To the broader business community, both domestic and international, I say this on the highest authority, Nigeria is open for business,” he added.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for such investments, highlighting ongoing reforms targeted at strengthening the regulatory framework, improving the investment climate and building infrastructure to support modern commerce.

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He further encouraged both local and foreign investors to emulate the HyperCity–Carrefour model, expressing confidence that the initiative would expand beyond its current scope.

“We do not just welcome this collaboration, we celebrate it as a model, a model of what is possible when bold entrepreneurs look to Nigeria and see not just a market but a home for long-term partnership,” he said.

According to him, while Abuja may be “sowing the seed,” the partnership is expected to grow into a nationwide retail network.

“That seed is going to grow into a tree with many branches across different cities in Nigeria, starting with Lagos State,” he said.