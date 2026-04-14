Benue Massacre: Guber Aspirant Urges Gov Alia To Act

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A governorship aspirant in Benue State, Prof Sebastine Hon, Tuesday, called on Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State to adopt all safety measures to tackle the activities of insurgents in some parts of the state or resign from office.

Prof Hon, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, made the call in a statement entitled “Stop the slaughter in Benue: Gov Alia must act now”, which was made available to THE WHISTLER. He was reacting to Sunday’s attack on Edikwu-Ankpali in Apa Local Government Area of the state where, according to him, “more than 10 sons and daughters of the community were gruesomely murdered by terrorists”.

The legal luminary, in the release signed by Dr Ngutor Anyam, Director General, Sebastine Hon Campaign Organisation, said it was not the first time, recalling that, “On Sunday 1 June 2025, the same community lost over 11 lives to the same bloodthirsty killers”.

Quoting him, “We wonder why it is always on Sunday. Why on a Holy Day when Christians gather to worship? Is this a calculated evil designed to maximize casualties and desecrate our faith?

“Why must pastoralists who graze on our land kill our people and still drive us from our ancestral homes For too long, Apa, Agatu, Gwer-West, Gwer-East, Guma, Logo, Ukum, Katsina-Ala, Kwande and even Makurdi LGAs have bled under relentless terror. For too long, the Benue State Government has watched in silence. No arrests. No justice. No protection. Just press statements and empty condolences. Benue people are tired of lamentations. We demand action. We demand accountability.”

He said Gov Alia must be called to task because “he swore to protect lives and property”. According to him, Alia must rise to the task of protecting Benue people “or admit he cannot and resign honourably”.

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While praying for the repose of the souls of the victims, the release added, “We pledge that under our watch, no inch of Benue soil will be surrendered to terrorists and no Benue life will be wasted without consequences. Enough blood. Enough excuses. End the killings now.”