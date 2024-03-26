JUST IN: ‘Mass Casualty’ As Baltimore Bridge In U.S Collapses

Part of a Baltimore bridge in the United States collapsed into a river after it was hit by a large cargo ship on Tuesday.

The Baltimore City Fire Department’s spokesperson, Kevin Cartwright, described the development as a mass casualty.

“We received several 911 calls at around 1:30 a.m., that a vessel struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the collapse.

“This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river.”

Several foreign media reported that about 20 persons and several vehicles fell into the river.

The Baltimore Fire Department says a search is underway.

Reuters reports that rescuers have commenced operations on the scene.