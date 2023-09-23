US Govt Discusses Regional Security With Congo President After False Coup Attempt

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Department Of State’s Africa Bureau led by Assistant Secretary of State, Molly Phee, met with the Congo Brazzaville President, Denis Sassou Nguesso, to discuss regional security.

The meeting was held days after the Congo Brazzaville President denied rumours of a coup attempt against his government.

Last Sunday, several social media accounts claimed a coup attempt was ongoing in the country while the president was away.

But the country’s Minister of Communication and Media, Thierry Moungalla, hurriedly debunked it via his X (Twitter) page.

“The Government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities,” the minister tweeted.

Although the nature of the meeting between Phee and Nguesso was not elaborated, the duo met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to brainstorm on the protection of the country’s natural resources including its democracy.

“@AsstSecStateAF Phee met with the President of the Republic of Congo @SassouNGuesso_at #AGNU78 to continue to strengthen the strong partnership 🇺🇸 – 🇨🇬 and to discuss regional security as well as the protection of Congo Basin & other natural resources,” the US Embassy in the country tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the president returned to Brazzaville on Saturday after the UN meeting in the US.

The country’s president is a former military officer who has been in power since 1997.