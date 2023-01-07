Atiku Cannot Build Nigeria, He Will Sell Your Birthright And Run To Dubai – Tinubu

In another scathing attacks on his rival on Saturday in Ondo State during the party’s rally, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, told his audience that his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, will sell their “birthright and run away with it.”

A statement issued by the APC presidential campaign council said Tinubu spoke at the South West leg of his campaign where he urged the people of the state to live up to that billing by voting APC all the way in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the rally, the APC candidate said: “On February 25, I know you will be a champion of progressive politics again. That date represents for the nation and for each and every one of us an appointment with destiny.

“We not only must make that appointment, we must emerge from the appointment fully dedicated to creating a more prosperous, safer, tolerant and dynamic society.

“But these things do not come by accident. These things are but some of the fruits that only progressive and democratic good governance can harvest.

“And that progressive governance can only be brought to you by someone who has governed in a progressive manner before.”

Taking a swipe at Atiku, Tinubu said the PDP candidate could not do it.

“He doesn’t want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation.

“Instead, he would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds,” he said.

Atiku has often been accused of running to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, after every election he loses.

He recently returned to Nigeria after spending about two weeks in the UAE, with critics accusing him of only being concerned about himself and living a larger than life with looted funds.

Tinubu referenced the accusation saying, “He (Atiku) cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing.”

He urged the people to beware of salesmen selling fake merchandise.