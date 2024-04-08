US, Mexico, Others Experience Total Solar Eclipse Monday

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

Disclosing why the people are particularly excited about the eclipse, The Telegraph stated that often such events happen in remote parts of the world but this year’s will pass over many heavily populated places.

“Once it hits the US from Mexico, it will pass through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“Tiny parts of Michigan and Tennessee will also be able to witness totality if conditions are clear. When the eclipse enters Canada, it will pass over southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, at the eastern end of Nova Scotia,” it said.

United States government agency, responsible for science and technology related to air and space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) has warned people who want to view the eclipse to obey the safety guidelines.

The Agency, while speaking on Sunday, urged viewers to be familiar about when to wear the specialised eye protection designed for solar viewing by reviewing the necessary safety guidelines.

“When watching the partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with your eyes, which happens before and after totality, you must look through safe solar viewing glasses (‘eclipse glasses’) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. You can also use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector,” it noted.

The agency noted that the solar eclipse would be different from the last one experienced in 2017.

It explained that in 2017, an estimated 215 million US adults (88 per cent of US adults) viewed the solar eclipse, either directly or electronically.

NASA explained that while the viewers in 2017 experienced the moon pass in front of the Sun, blocking part or all of the closest star’s bright face, the eclipse in 2024 could be even more exciting due to differences in the path, timing, and scientific research.

“An estimated 31.6 million people live in the path of totality this year, compared to 12 million in 2017. An additional 150 million people live within 200 miles of the path of totality,” it explained.