Police Arrest Robbery Kingpin, ‘Pounce and Dollars’, Others Terrorising FCT

Operatives of the Nigeria police have arrested a robbery kingpin in Abuja, Chukuemeka Oputa, popularly called Pounds and Dollars.

Oputa’s arrest came nearly eight weeks after a member of his gang, Moses Hassan was arrested by police operatives.

The 38-year-old from Imo State leads a robbery gang, responsible for a series of armed robberies and other heinous crimes in Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a statement issued on Monday by the FCT Police Command, and signed by its spokesperson Josephine Adeh on Monday, three other suspects were arrested on the heels of a subsequent investigation.

The suspects are Praise Etta, 30 years ‘old, of Etung, Cross River State; Rafael Dav A.K.A. Raffy, 28 years old, of Guma, Benue State; and Thomas Akange, 38 years ‘old, of Makurdi, Benue State.

“All the suspects have since confessed to be involved in a series of armed robberies and other heinous crimes in FCT and are also members of a confraternity cult group called Vikings.

“Several exhibits, such as four (4) locally fabricated AK47 rifles, three (3) locally made rifles using cartridges, an English pistol, one locally made pistol, a Dane gun, and three (3) AK47 ammunitions, a 5.56mm assault ammunition, and an empty cartridge, were recovered from the suspects,” the statement read.

Similarly, operatives in Rivers State have killed two members of a criminal gang during a raid in the Ogbologbo community under Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement on Monday said tactical operatives of the command had invaded the community to put an end to the heinous activities of criminals, led by one Ikem ThankGod, a notorious gang leader, popularly known as General 2man.

General 2man is an ally of high-profile criminals including, “2Baba and General Odereke”, who killed Usang Ude, a police inspector, on April 13, 2023.

The Police, however, killed 2Baba and General Odereke months after declaring them wanted, with a huge bounty placed on them.

The police command in the statement revealed that General 2man had murdered four persons — Henry Kirirka, Patience Henry, Abigail Victor, and Chigozie Okpo — on March 5, 2024.

“He also slaughtered one Samuel Philip without provocation. Last month, he buried several persons alive, including Christmas Ede and Agode Gamany.

“He has carried out a lot of kidnapping activities within and outside the Ahoada West Local Government Area.

“His catalogue of criminal activities also includes armed robbery and vandalisation of valuable properties. He coordinates the deroofing of public buildings and the selling of the roofing sheets,” the statement read.

Beyond that, the police described the gang leader as an authority that approves social events within the LGA.

“This has made him attack and disrupt weddings, burials, etc., which he did not approve of.

“During the operation, General 2man and his gang opened fire on the Police tactical team. Though he was able to evade arrest, his second-in-command, ThankGod Uchechi aka, ‘Pastor SP,’ and his third-in-command, ‘Western King’ Okpo Emenike were fatally wounded.

“Several gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, and two loaded AK-47 rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the gang. Concerted efforts are in top gear to bring General 2man and his fleeing gang members to justice and put an end to his reign of terror,” the police said.