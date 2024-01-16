Ten Key Areas That Will Drive Discussions At 2024 Americas Energy Summit

Global leaders in the oil and gas sectors are expected to chart the future of the industry at the Americas Energy Summit & Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

The exhibition will bring together companies from across the gas, Liquefied Natural Gas and hydrogen value chain that are driving ambitions to a low-carbon energy future.

Over 3,000 attendees will meet exhibitors and stakeholders to showcase their latest innovations, technologies, and solutions.

The conference will feature over 70 global leaders from the entire LNG, gas and hydrogen value chains, including energy producers and consumers, policymakers, financiers, and technology providers like Pat Roberts, Managing Director, LNG Worldwide Ltd, US Senator Bill Cassidy, Stefan Rolle, Head of Energy Policy Department, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Justin Brady, Director – Commercial, LNG and Low Carbon and Mallik Angalakudati Senior Vice President, Strategy & Innovation Utilities among others.

However, there are challenges facing the global oil and gas/energy industry which was the major focus of the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Here are some of the key areas that will shape discussions at the event:

• Achieving energy security, affordability and decarbonization through LNG

• LNG and natural gas global outlook for 2024 and beyond: the opportunities and risks that lie ahead

• Markets that are likely to offer sustained demand growth

• Will LNG substitute and reduce carbon emissions in coal dependent nations?

• Will there be a jump to renewables instead of LNG?

• How are various parts of the LNG and natural gas value chains including upstream, midstream, downstream and technical partners progressing to net zero targets set by governments.

• What role will technology play in accelerating the energy transition?

• Electric motors and drives in LNG industry, role, challenges, and opportunities.

• Africa: Developing local content strategies in energy.

• How are local regulations and permitting reforms impacting global LNG supply?

• How will reforms to greenhouse gas reporting and certification of LNG affect the wider industry in the future?