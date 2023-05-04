Veteran Singer, Chris Mba, Is Dead

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A veteran Nigerian pop singer, Chris Mba, reportedly died after suffering from heart disease.

The singer was said to have died on Wednesday night at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

His death was confirmed by the General Manager of Premier Music, Michael Odiong.

Mba, known for his signature Jerry curl hair has been down for a while with heart-related disease.

Signed to Premier Records, the singer was popular in the 80s for his signature jerry curl and hits like ‘Funky Situation’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’, ‘Making my Way’ and ‘Love Everlasting’.

He also performed at an evening of tributes organised for the late Ras Kimono by the Copyright Society of Nigeria in August 2018.

In 2019, the Abia State-born artiste who was a member of the PMAN Caretaker Committee and COSON solicited funds to help pay for his hospital treatment.