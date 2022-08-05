Victory Is Sure For Tinubu, Campaign DG Lalong Boasts

The newly appointed Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, Governor Simon Lalong has boasted that the party will emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

A statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Macham Makut, quoted the governor as saying he has the capacity to deliver the party’s candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as president.

The plateau state governor said the APC presidential campaign would prioritise issues that promote national development while promising to foster unity in discharging his duties as campaign DG.

On the choice of the APC to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket, Lalong held that the challenges facing Nigeria have no delineation for religion.

“Nigeria is one nation, the challenges we have is not for a Muslim or Christian because we have common challenges,” he said.

Lalong assured Nigerians of his capacity to lead the APC presidential campaign, especially with his current position as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum.

He described his new position as a pride to Plateau, and a demonstration of the confidence bestowed on its people for their labour for APC.

“The entire soul of APC and its campaign structure is put in trust to the people of Plateau.

“Know that they expect confidence in you to deliver the president to bring change and development in Nigeria,” the governor added.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, presented Lalong to President Muhammadu Buhari as the APC presidential campaign DG.

Adamu said the party chose the Plateau governor due to its confidence in his ability to do the job.

“The party leadership has seen that he (Lalong) is capable of running the affairs of the campaign outfit,” Adamu had said.

He also announced Festus Keyamo and Hannatu Musawa as spokesperson and deputy spokesperson of the campaign respectively.