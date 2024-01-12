‘Victory Well-Deserved’ —LP, Abia Lawmaker Hail Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Otti As Governor

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Ibe Okwara Osonwa has commended the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Dr. Alex Otti as Governor

Osonwa in a statement released on Friday in Abuja, said the judgment is a “victory well deserved” and the decisive triumph of the will of the people of Abia State.

Advertisement

He said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State, on his significant victory at the Supreme Court affirming his electoral victory. This is a well-deserved triumph and a testament to his hard work and dedication to serving the people of Abia State.

“Your commitment to the development and progress of Abia State is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that under your leadership, the state will continue to thrive. Your unwavering determination and vision for a better future for the people of Abia State are truly commendable, and I am confident that you will continue to serve with excellence.

“I am optimistic that your leadership will bring about positive change and prosperity for the people of Abia State. Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved victory, and I wish you continued success in all your future endeavours as the Governor of Abia State,” Osonwa said.

This is just as the People’s Democratic Party Abia State chapter PDP has congratulated Otti on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

The party in a statement signed by the Vice Chairman/ Acting State Publicity secretary Hon. Elder Amah Abraham on Friday said the decision of the Supreme Court upholding his declaration as the validly elected governor of Abia State has brought the case to an end.

The PDP also encouraged the governor to deliver on his campaign promises to the electorates and be assured that the party would always offer incisive and constructive criticism to help redirect his government whenever it wants to stray.

Recall that the Supreme Court had earlier today upheld the election of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP).

The apex court held that no outsider can challenge the nomination of Otti because membership is the internal affair of a political party.

The PDP and APC had challenged Otti’s election victory both at the Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court but lost out.

Advertisement

The PDP’s legal team alleged before the court that the results in Obingwa LGA of Abia state were shortchanged against their client and in favour of Otti.