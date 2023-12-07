VIDEO: Body Of Missing 100-Level OAU Student Found In Shallow Grave In Ogun

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police operatives in Ogun State have discovered the body of one Quadri Salami, a missing 100 level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State, in a shallow grave.

Salami’s body was found on Wednesday at Ajemo area of Abeokuta, following the arrest of two ritual syndicates.

The father of the 18-year-old had reported his disappearance at Kemta Police Station on November 14, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola.

“The Ogun State Police Command has unraveled the disappearance of one Quadri Salami “m” 18 year old a (sic) 100 level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, whose father reported at Kemta Police station on the 14th of November 2023, as a case of a missing person, that since the 8th of November he had not set his eyes on his son and all efforts to locate him proved abortive.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha psc, made a significant breakthrough today the 6th of December 2023 when he personally led a team of Tactical Squad to Mile 6 in Ajemo area of Abeokuta to a shallow grave to exhume the decomposing body parts of the deceased after a tracking clue beamed at one Akeem Usman “m” who was arrested in possession with the victims phone. He implicated one Ifadowo Niyi “m” that both of them committed the heinous crime by slaughtering the victim one Quadri and dismembered his vital parts for ritual purposes.

“Ifadowo went away with Quadri’s head, and his two wrist, and paid the sum of one hundred thousand Naira into Akeem Usman’s account as proceeds from the sale of the human body parts,” Odutola said.

OGUN POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE. 06/12/2023.

POLICE EXHUME DECOMPOSING BODY PARTS AND ARREST OF SUSPECTED RITUAL SYNDICATES

According to her, the suspects in their confessional statement revealed that they have sold different parts of the victim to internet fraudsters for money ritual.

“The suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim’s other body parts on demand to internet fraudsters and buried the heart, two legs, and flesh inside a plastic rubber for ritual and used the remaining parts for ‘Awure’ a crime against humanity. Amongst thier confessional statement, the duo admitted that they have used four other human heads for money ritual known as “Osole”.

“The suspects are now in the Police headquarters, Eleweran at the SCID for continuation of discreet investigation and will definitely be prosecuted.

“The CP remain committed to ensuring that justice is served and will continue to investigate further to bring all perpetrators to face the full extent of the law,” Odutola added.