VIDEO: Emotional Mourinho Reacts To Roma’s Sacking

A visibly emotional Jose Mourinho has reacted to his sacking by Italian Serie A side, AS Roma on Tuesday.

The Portuguese manager was relieved of his duties on Tuesday afternoon with the club ninth position on the Serie A table, which is 22 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

The Giallorossi have won one of their last six Serie A games and were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Lazio.

Mourinho guided Roma to Europa Conference League glory in 2022 and also Europa League final place in 2023 but the team has struggled for consistency this season.

Roma confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the club and Mourinho have parted ways with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

A visibly emotional Mourinho was seen waving goodbye to Roma fans and Journalist at the training ground after he was informed of the decision.

🟡🔴 Fans and journalists waited for José Mourinho to leave the AS Roma training ground. 🇵🇹 (@mrccmpnll) pic.twitter.com/seGMwLnKRQ — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 16, 2024

Few hours after sacking Mourinho, Roma confirmed the appointment of Danielle De Rossi until the end of the season.

The former Roma midfielder has been tasked to turn the fortunes of the club around between now and May.

Jose Mourinho registered a 49-per-cent win rate with Roma across all competitions, finishing sixth in Serie A and winning the Europa Conference League in 2021/22 and also finishing sixth in Serie A and Europa League runners-up in 2022/23