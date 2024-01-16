U.S Plans Returning $8.9m ‘Stolen’ Under Jonathan To Nigeria

A Royal Court in Jersey, United States, has reportedly ruled that stolen assets worth £6.9m ($8.9m) be repatriated to Nigeria.

The said assets were allegedly diverted by Nigerian government officials in 2014 under the guise of purchasing arms to fight Boko Haram terrorists, BBC reports.

The funds were stolen during the Goodluck Jonathan administration

The order followed a forfeiture notice to the court by Mark Temple KC, Jersey’s Attorney General.

The court held that the funds were deposited in a Jersey bank account and were not used for the arms purchase.

Temple said the Government of Jersey was in close partnership with the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the repatriation of the funds.

The AG claimed part of the funds were shared with family members of politicians in the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2015 general election.

“This case again demonstrates the effectiveness of the 2018 Forfeiture Law in recovering the proceeds of corruption and restoring that money to victims of crime.

“I now intend to negotiate an asset return agreement with the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.