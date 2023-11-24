Top Matches You Must Watch This Weekend In Europe

The last international break of the year has ended with interesting matches and bad injury news for the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi, Eduardo Cammavinga, Gavi and Vinicius Jnr.

The ever-interesting world of club football returns again this weekend with mouth-watering clashes across Europe.

THE WHISTLER brings you the top to matches to watch in Europe this weekend.

Man City Vs Liverpool

The Premier League returns with a heavyweight clash between Manchester City and Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Both sides have always served up entertaining encounters in the past. It is also an opportunity for Liverpool to register their title interest after a bright start to the 2023-24 season following a topsy-turvy last campaign, which saw them finish 22 points behind Guardiola’s men last season.

The Reds have found their defensive balance and also reinforced their underwhelming midfield which was a source of major concern last season.

Van Dijk is back on form, Salah is delivering the goals as usual.

Manchester City needs no introduction for their mesmerizing style of play, their ruthlessness especially when playing at the Etihad.

Guardiola was visibly disappointed that his team could not win against Chelsea after playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw.

With the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham breathing down their neck, The Citizens will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Manchester City have won their last 23 games at home in all competitions, while Liverpool have lost just once out of their last 23 games in the Premier League.

Haaland will be hoping to score his first goal against Liverpool, he has only failed to score against the Reds and Brentford in the Premier League.

It is a must-watch for every football lovers.

Head to Head:

Liverpool have been victorious in the encounter 108 times, Manchester City have tasted victory 60 times, while 56 matches have ended in a draw.

Team News:

Erring Haaland is a major injury scare after missing Norway’s last match due to an ankle injury.

He is expected to be fit to lead the line for Manchester City.

Ederson, Nathan Ake will need to pass a late fitness test to be able to feature.

The quartet of Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are not expected to be fit for the encounter.

Ryan Gravenbach, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Ibrahim Konate will require a late check to make the squad.

Also, the South American contingents of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Alexis MacAllister will be assessed due to their long journey for national assignments.

Manchester City Premier League Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W-D

Liverpool Premier League Form Guide: L-D-W-W -D-W

PSG vs Monaco

In the French Ligue 1, PSG will take on Monaco on Friday night at the Parc des Princes.

The only negative news for PSG from the international break is that their impressive young star, Warren Zaire-Emery suffered a severe ankle injury while making his debut for France.

The 17-year-old has been a shining light for Luis Enrique’s team in the Ligue 1 this season.

Following a slow start to the season, PSG seems to have found consistency at a crucial stage, with Kylian Mbappe scoring for fun.

Enrique’s men have won their last five matches in the Ligue 1 to rise to the top of the log a point above Nice.

Mbappe will be facing his former team in his best form having scored two hat-tricks in his last two matches for club and country.

Monaco, on the other hand are also enjoying a strong start to the season, winning three out their last four Ligue 1 games to sit third on the log with 24 points.

PSG will be too strong for Monaco in this encounter with their key players finding form at the right moment, expect them to have too much in their kitty to beat Monaco.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last three matches against PSG and they have also scored more goals at the Parc des Prince than any other team in the Qatar Ownership era.

Head to Head:

In the last 20 games between both sides, PSG have won 12, Monaco can only boast of 5 wins while three games have ended in a draw.

Team News

Marco Asensio, Nuno Mendez, Presnel Kimpembe, Danilo Perreira, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas have all been ruled out of the encounter for PSG.

While Monaco will be without the services of Mohammed Salisu, groin), Caio Henrique, Myron Boadu and Eliesse Ben for the clash, the trio of Folarin Balogun, Takumi Minamino and Guillermo Maripan will undergo a late fitness test.

Form Guide:

PSG: W-W-W-W-W

Monaco: D-W-L-W-W

Juventus vs Inter Milan

The Italian Serie A resumes with a top-of-the-table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Inter Milan are currently leading the Serie A table with 31 points from 12 games, two points clear of second-placed Juventus.

Max Allegri has steadied the ship for Juventus following a tough campaign on and off the pitch last season, losing ten points for illegal transfer dealings and being booted out of Europa Conference League for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Inter Milan have enjoyed a solid start to the season thanks to the form of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, who have scored 19 goals between them.

Simone Inzaghi’s men have conceded six goals in the league, Juventus have let in seven.

Team News:

For Juventus, Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo remain out injured, while the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti are expected to go through a late fitness check.

Alessandro Bastoni, Benjamin Pavard have been ruled out of the encounter for Inter Milan.

Head to Head:

Both teams have met 62 times, Juventus have won 22 times, Inter Milan have 19 wins while 21 matches ended in draws.

Form Guide:

Juventus: W-W-W-W-W

Inter Milan: W-W-W-W-D