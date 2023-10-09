VIDEO: FRSC Officer Assaults Abuja Man In Presence Of Teenage Son

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps, OH Ola-Ige, on Monday, assaulted and attempted to arrest an unidentified man at the Gwarinpa Pedestrian bridge.

The incident which happened at about 5:30 p.m. caused outrage as concerned citizens stepped in to prevent the officer from arresting the man, raising questions about the use of force and the official’s role in law enforcement.

Our correspondent who witnessed the scene saw the moment the FRSC official slapped the unidentified man several times while dragging him up the pedestrian bridge before onlookers who claimed he had no right to arrest the victim prevented the official.

While narrating what transpired, the FRSC official said, “The traffic control situation here was on a gridlock, and we have all these garage guys here that try as much as possible to maintain free movement of traffic, then this particular man had to stop a vehicle, and the garage guy told him to move, the next thing he did was to start manhandling one of them till he entered the vehicle.

“I had to obstruct the vehicle to tell him to come down when the vehicle was in a very slow motion. He started slapping the garage guy from inside the vehicle, I had to stop that car, and then we dragged him out. He tour my jacket. He’s drunk, but that drunkenness will leave his face.”

The FRSC official, OH Ola-Ige

However, the man disagreed with the FRSC officer’s account of the event, insisting that he did nothing to the officer who not only assaulted him but also subjected him to ridicule in the presence of his son.

The middle-aged man said, “I don’t have anything to do with the officer, we came in, I and my son. We entered a vehicle and the officer told the driver to stop. I did not do anything. Those guys saw everything, we did nothing and I did not fight any of them. It was the officer and the Agbero guys (touts) who started slapping and beating me after they dragged me out of the car. People here can bear me witness; I did nothing wrong.”

Man assaulted by the FRSC official

The man was eventually taken away alongside his teenage son by police officers who responded to a call for backup by an FRSC officer.

Our correspondent gathered that the man was taken to the Gwarinpa police post opposite the Rainoil filling station.

