VIDEO: Ganduje Mocks Shekarau After Appeal Court Judgement

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has taken a swipe at Senator Ibrahim Shekarau after the FCT Court of Appeal nullified an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which gave control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to Shekarau.

The Federal High Court had in a judgment delivered on November 30, 2021, recognised the Shekarau-led Kano APC faction as the authentic leadership of the party in the state.

The court had granted the Shekarau-led APC faction’s prayer to annul the ward and local government congresses conducted by the faction led by Governor Ganduje on the grounds that the congresses were a sham.

But in their ruling on Thursday, Justices Haruna Tsammani, B. I. Gafai, and J. Amadi held that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case because it is an intra-party affair.

The judges reportedly reached a unanimous decision to set aside the Federal High Court’s earlier judgment.

Addressing his supporters moments after the ruling, Governor Ganduje made jeering remarks at Shekarau alongside his bloc of the party without mentioning his name.

“When you want to build a house and you start by laying the foundation with chaff and put blocks on top of it, what do you expect will happen to the building?” Ganduje asked in Hausa language to which the crowd of supporters chorused “it will collapse”. Watch Video HERE.