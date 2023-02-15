VIDEO: Outrage In UBA Garki Over Naira Scarcity, Faulty Generator

Company
By Ifeanyi Onuba

The Area 3, Garki branch of the United Bank for Africa Plc closed its gate to customers on Wednesday, 15th February, 2023.

Advertisement

The bank, 24 hours ago, was sending valentine messages to its bank customers, thanking them and promising customer satisfaction.

No official of the bank came to address the customers who were already displeased and raging due to the refusal of the bank officials to speak to the customers.

RELATED
Economy

CBN Has Destroyed All N500, N1,000 Notes Retrieved From Bank Customers—FG

Economy

Despite CBN’s Monetary Tightening Stance, Food Inflation Soars To 24.32% In January

An official of the bank said that an insignificant money was given to the bank and would be loaded on the bank’s ATM. The official stated that the bank had challenges as its systems were not working due to outage and faulty generator.

TWEET

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement