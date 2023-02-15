VIDEO: Outrage In UBA Garki Over Naira Scarcity, Faulty Generator

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Area 3, Garki branch of the United Bank for Africa Plc closed its gate to customers on Wednesday, 15th February, 2023.

The bank, 24 hours ago, was sending valentine messages to its bank customers, thanking them and promising customer satisfaction.

No official of the bank came to address the customers who were already displeased and raging due to the refusal of the bank officials to speak to the customers.

An official of the bank said that an insignificant money was given to the bank and would be loaded on the bank’s ATM. The official stated that the bank had challenges as its systems were not working due to outage and faulty generator.

VIDEO: Outrage In UBA Garki Over Naira Scarcity, Faulty Generatorhttps://t.co/lEy8OvAvYC — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) February 15, 2023